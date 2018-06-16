Sheldon Eriya (Toronto Police handout)

Man, 21, charged in Toronto playground shooting that injured 2 young girls

Sheldon Eeriya of Markham, Ont., was arrested on Friday

  • Jun. 16, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Police say a 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after two young sisters were injured in a brazen daytime shooting at a Toronto playground this week.

Sheldon Eeriya of Markham, Ont., was arrested on Friday, police said in a statement Saturday.

Eeriya, who was set to appear in court Saturday morning, has also been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm, possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of a crime.

READ MORE: Toronto van attack suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

On Thursday, police say two sisters, aged five and nine, were taken to hospital after a man approached a park where children were playing before allegedly shooting at a man nearby.

Both girls are reportedly in stable condition.

WATCH: Toronto shooting witness says he thought gunshots were fireworks

The shooting was the latest in a recent string of gun crimes in the city, several of which have taken place in bustling areas.

Police allege Thursday’s playground attack was carried out by a man who fled the scene in a black, four-door 2007 to 2011 Nissan Versa driven by another man. They said their hunt for both the alleged gunman and get-away driver is ongoing.

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwaniashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ELECTION 2018: Karrine Magnussen will run for Port Alberni city council
Next story
Search for mariners who capsized near Tofino turned over to RCMP

Just Posted

Abbotsford fire chief eyes new rules to keep vacant homes from burning

 

RCMP find body of missing woman who fell into B.C. River

  • 11 hours ago

 

30 degrees and warmer forecasted with heat wave in B.C.

  • 11 hours ago

 

30 degrees and warmer forecasted with heat wave in B.C.

  • 11 hours ago

 

Most Read