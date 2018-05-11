Man, 19, in critical condition following reported home invasion in Abbotsford

Police arrived to incident Friday morning to find resident holding suspect on floor

Abbotsford Police were on the scene of a reported home invasion this morning in the 2300 block of McKenzie Road. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital following a reported home invasion earlier today on McKenzie Road in central Abbotsford.

Sgt. Judy Bird said police were called to the 2300 block of McKenzie Road and, when they arrived, a resident of the home was holding a male suspect on the floor.

The suspect was taken into custody, and officers found him to be in medical distress, Bird said.

Officers then began CPR until Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service and BC Ambulance personnel arrived.

The man was transported to hospital, where he remains.

Bird said it’s not know at this time whether there is any connection between the residents of the home and the 19-year-old man.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) was notified to determine if there was a connection between any police action and the injuries to the man, but Bird said the agency found no connection.

The Abbotsford Police Department’s major crime unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), call Crime Stoppers at t 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or report online at Solvecrime.ca.