Malicious Monster Truck Tour returns to Northwest

Crowds gathered at the airport for show

The Malicious Monster Truck Tour is crunching cars at the Northwest Regional Airport from July 13 to 14. (Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)

The Northwest Regional Airport roared to life this weekend with the sounds of crashes, explosions and screaming engines.

The Malicious Monster Truck Tour didn’t fail to amaze the crowd, with shooting flames and trucks jumping over buses, this the second year of the tour’s return to Terrace following a 20-year absence.

New monster trucks this year included the Honda Generators High Voltage and Spitfire the Dragon, along with the crowd’s favourite Rockstar truck.

Also new on the dirt track this year was the Tee’d Off Jet Car, a “souped up” golf cart giving off huge flames and loud booms.

