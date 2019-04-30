Male suspect of elder rape nabbed by Aldergrove-Lyden border officers

Willie Lawton is currently being held on $250,000 USD bail.

A man wanted on suspicion of four crimes including the second-degree rape of a frail or elderly adult was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers Sunday at the Lynden border crossing. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

A Washington State man suspected of four crimes including the second-degree rape of a frail, elderly adult was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers (CBP) on Sunday night at Aldergrove-Lynden border crossing, according to a press release.

The 55-year-old man – identified as Willie Orlando Lawton III by Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman – attempted entry into the U.S. from Aldergrove, at the Lynden Port of Entry.

Once CBP officers confirmed there was a felony warrant arrest out for Lawton, they had him transported to Whatcom County Jail where he was booked with the help of a Washington State Patrol trooper, the release states.

“Our officers’ vigilance ensures we apprehend felons and wanted individuals encountered at the border,” said Port Director Phillip Stanford.

“The work we do is vital to protecting our communities, especially the vulnerable members within them,” Stanford said.

The crimes Lawton are suspected of took place last year, according to Skagit County Jail records.

The records show Lawton is currently being held on $250,000 USD bail.

