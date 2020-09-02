Male released after entering Cedar Village and causing damage

Residents on balconies at Cedar Village drummed and sang their appreciation for the workers during COVID-19 on May 29, 2020. A 34-year-old male was released after allegedly entering the facility and causing damage, but had no recollection of the incident. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert RCMP responded to call on Aug. 31 at 7 a.m. of a 34-year-old male inside the Cedar Village Seniors Housing.

The male, who who was located and spoke with police, allegedly broke items at the property. He had no recollection of what happened at the building in the 700 block of Green St., Cpl. Devon Gerrits said.

“The male was escorted off of the property, and agreed to pay restitution for damages caused,” Gerrits said.

