Malahat snow-covered as flakes fall across Greater Victoria

Reports of snow across Greater Victoria include a slush-covered Malahat Drive this morning.
Victoria weather calls for rain and snow mixed today, while up Island dwellers deal in yet another snowfall warning from Environment Canada. Areas from Duncan through Comox are forcast to get 2 to 5 cm today.
In Victoria, rain is expected to noon with wet snow over higher terrain.
Coming down in Langford! #yyjweather #yyjsnow #bcstorm #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/PJnu3eeuos
— ItkasanImages (@ItkasanImages) February 22, 2019
Wet snow coming down around the Great Victoria area. Be sure to check our highway webcams on @DriveBC before heading out today. #yyj #Saanich #Langford pic.twitter.com/YpH7ssssIm
— BC Transportation (@TranBC) February 22, 2019
c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter