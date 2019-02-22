Malahat snow-covered as flakes fall across Greater Victoria

Snowfall warning in effect for parts of Vancouver Island

Reports of snow across Greater Victoria include a slush-covered Malahat Drive this morning.

Victoria weather calls for rain and snow mixed today, while up Island dwellers deal in yet another snowfall warning from Environment Canada. Areas from Duncan through Comox are forcast to get 2 to 5 cm today.

In Victoria, rain is expected to noon with wet snow over higher terrain.

Wet snow coming down around the Great Victoria area. Be sure to check our highway webcams on @DriveBC before heading out today. #yyj #Saanich #Langford pic.twitter.com/YpH7ssssIm — BC Transportation (@TranBC) February 22, 2019

