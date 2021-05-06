Malahat SkyWalk will open to visitors this July

Vancouver Island tourists can include the Malahat SkyWalk in their plans for summer travel.

The new tourist attraction located between Victoria and Duncan will open for visitors in July 2021.

Promising “the ultimate natural high,” the SkyWalk will take visitors 250 metres above sea level, where they can experience 360-degree views of Finlayson Arm, the Saanich Inlet, the Saanich Peninsula, the Gulf Islands, the San Juan Islands, Mount Baker, and the Coast Mountain Range.

“Malahat SkyWalk will provide British Columbians with a new, world-class tourism experience to enjoy right in their own backyard,” Malahat SkyWalk general manager Ken Bailey said in a press release. “Local guests will have the opportunity to be the first to visit, giving us the chance to connect with our community. We want to be something British Columbians are proud of and bring their family and friends to experience.”

Visitors will take a 600m accessible elevated walkway through the forest to a 10-storey spiral tower that is touted as the first of its kind in B.C. On the descent, they can opt to return on a 20m spiral slide.

The press release states that guests will be able to learn about nature, including the trees, animals and marine life of the region. The SkyWalk is located on the traditional territory of the Malahat Nation, and their history will also be told as part of the experience.

“Malahat SkyWalk is investing in Vancouver Island at a time when the economy is challenged by a global pandemic,” Bailey said. “We are taking a long view, contributing to the sustainable, long-term growth of the tourism industry in B.C. by giving locals another exciting day-trip destination and offering future travellers a new reason to visit the island and stay longer.”

The Malahat SkyWalk is a $17-million project owned and operated by B.C.-based Malahat SkyWalk Corp, which has partnered with the Malahat Nation.

Once open, the SkyWalk will be open seven days a week, 365 days a year, and will adhere to the Provincial Health Order and required health and safety protocols. The exact date of opening will be confirmed in the immediate weeks before it opens.

