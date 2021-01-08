Malahat First Nation members ordered to shelter in place

The Malahat Nation has followed Cowichan Tribes's lead and activated a Shelter in Place order for its members.

“With COVID-19 cases in neighbouring communities, we are acting to reduce the risk to our Nation and members,” said a press release issued by the First Nation’s leadership.

The released noted there are no COVID-19 cases within their population at this time. They’d like it to remain that way.

“Please do not come to Malahat Nation unless it is essential. Social visits are not permitted,” said the release. “Work at the request of Malahat will continue, as will emergency response services. Essential programs at Malahat for on-reserve members will continue, and participants will receive more information about safe program protocols.”

Malahat Nation members are to avoid leaving their community “unless you have to go to work or for the necessities such as groceries, to attend medical appointments or pharmacy pick ups.”

One individual per household is to be designated to do the essential shopping.

“Only those who live with you permanently in your home should be in your home,” the release continued. “Please do not bring non-residents into your home.”

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in their community, members of Cowichan Tribes have been instructed to shelter in place until Jan. 22.

Chief William Seymour and council issued the order late on the afternoon of Jan. 6, after 23 cases had been confirmed since New Year’s Day.

Malahat Nation leadership hopes to avoid a similar situation.

“It is vital to protect our community and members. It is time to be safe, be kind and work together. We need to do our part to protect our Nation’s elders, children and those who are most vulnerable at this time,” said the release. “We will gladly support our members as you shelter in place.”

