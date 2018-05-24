Malahat closure snarls traffic

Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Goldstream Provincial Park. The highway is closed in both directions and is not expected to reopen before 10 p.m. Thursday night. (Photo courtesy of BC Transportation/Twitter )

With the Malahat closed in both directions at Goldstream Provincial Park, detours and surrounding routes are crawling as motorists try to make their way home.

The Trans-Canada Highway is estimated to be closed until 4 a.m. Friday. Crews are working to assess and clean up after a two-vehicle crash involving a fuel truck and a passenger van.

READ MORE: Two people injured in crash on Malahat

“The cause of the collision is under investigation. The fuel spill is a risk for motorists and first responders, as well as a potential environmental hazard. We ask for patience from drivers who are affected by any delays as emergency crews deal with the closure of Highway 1,” said West Shore RCMP Cpl. Chris Dovell.

The local detachment confirmed at 3:30 p.m. that the area has been designated as a “hot zone” and the Trans-Canada is not expected to reopen before the Friday morning commute.

Finlayson Arm Road will remain open for emergency vehicles, local residents and non-commercial traffic. Vehicles will be guided by a pilot car in one direction at a time. No new traffic is being permitted to travel north via Finlayson Arm Road.

Photo of ATV being used for queue management and distributing water along traffic queues during #BCHwy1 closure. This blog helps explain what happens after this type of closure and why there are delays https://t.co/7ZYXAd4l4V #Malahat #yyj pic.twitter.com/fw9GEMWIon — BC Transportation (@TranBC) May 24, 2018

Traffic in surrounding areas is also being heavily impacted, with congestion and lengthy delays.

Motorists can detour on the Pacific Circle Route through Port Renfrew and Sooke.

But traffic is moving slowly on Sooke Road as motorist try to take the Pacific Circle Route through Port Renfrew and Sooke as a detour.

RELATED: Sooke traffic slowed due to Malahat crash

via @DriveBC – #Malahat #BCHwy1 is closed at Goldstream Park due to collision and material spill. Northbound/southbound detours via Pacific Marine Circle route, est 3hrs between #DuncanBC and #Langford. Est opening 10pm. Expect substantial delays — BC Transportation (@TranBC) May 24, 2018

As of early afternoon, Sooke RCMP had not received any reports of crashes, aside from an incident in Port Renfrew, but there were no injuries.

#yyjtraffic be aware near Port Renfrew another slowdown for traffic pic.twitter.com/pFRCEoQyy6 — Patrick Fisher (@cdnfish) May 24, 2018

B.C. Transit is advising passengers planning to take the 66 Duncan Commuter or the 99 Shawnigan Lake Commuter that the buses will leave Victoria at their scheduled times and detour through Sooke and the Pacific Marine Circle route. If you have any questions, call 250-746-9899.

B.C. Ferries is also advising motorists that the ferry between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay has now reached capacity for the next three sailings departing in both directions.

Additional staff have been called in and B.C. Ferries will be running three additional sailings to accommodate the traffic volume. They will be departing from Brentwood Bay at 7:30, 8:40 and 9:50 p.m. and from Mill Bay at 8:05, 9:15 and 10:25 p.m.

However, the ferry can only accommodate roughly 15 vehicles at a time and it is estimated these extra sailings are already full.

#SD62 Parents/Guardians: Expect school bus delays this afternoon for all routes on the West Shore due to heavier traffic as a result of the Malahat closure. Large delays expected for buses 4, 6 & 25 — School District #62 (@SD62_Sooke) May 24, 2018

The Sooke School District is also warning parents and guardians that bus service is expected to be delayed this afternoon due to the heavy volume of traffic on the West Shore. The longest delays are expected for buses 4, 6 and 25.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com