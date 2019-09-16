Malahat backs up after truck crashes through concrete barrier

Hydro poles taken out in Monday afternoon crash

Drive BC warns drivers to expect delays and congestion on the Malahat after a significant crash between Aspen and Wellswood Road Monday afternoon.

Witnesses say a vehicle went over the guard rail on the northbound side near Tunnel hill, striking a utility pole. Northbound lanes of the Malahat are closed and delays are expected southbound.

Drive BC reports the incident as 10 km south of the south Shawnigan turnoff and two kilometres north of Langford, with crews en route to assess.

The crash has caused a hydro outage impacting 48 customers west of White Pine Terrace, south of Camsusa Road and east of the Trans-Canada Highway.

More to come…

Unconfirmed reports that a vehicle has crashed through a guard rail on the Malahat near Aspen Road. More to come. #yyjtraffic #yyjnews #yyj pic.twitter.com/XO6gWrd8Kx — Goldstream News Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) September 16, 2019

