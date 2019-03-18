Malahat artists beautify Mill Bay ferry terminal

BC Ferries terminal at Mill Bay has been beautified thanks to new Indigenous artwork provided by the Malahat Nation.

Artwork from Malahat Nation at Mill Bay terminal with Saanich Inlet in the background. (Submitted)

BC Ferries terminal at Mill Bay has been beautified thanks to new Indigenous artwork provided by the Malahat Nation.

A small fire damaged an outdoor enclosure last spring, resulting in the need to refurbish the area.

Now proudly displayed on the wooden enclosure are two panels crafted by Jeremy and Jordan Harry of the Malahat Nation.

Together, the panels display earth, sky and life with the first panel depicting two orcas breaching as they hunt for salmon with the moon overhead and the second featuring the symbol of Malahat Nation with mountains, the sun and a canoe, representing water people.

“We are proud to showcase our artwork at the Mill Bay terminal,” said artist Jordan Harry. “Our design is a representation of our community and we are pleased to share it with BC Ferries and the many travellers that pass through the terminal.”

Ferries brass was pleased to feature the local artists.

“The artwork of Malahat Nation is a wonderful addition to our Mill Bay terminal,” said Mark Wilson, vice president of strategy and community engagement at BC Ferries. “The designs of Jeremy and Jordan Harry are striking. They have captured many beautiful elements of the local area in which we operate.”