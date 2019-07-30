Making cities livable for kids and youth the subject of biennial conference

Chilliwack will host province-wide Cities Fit for Children Summit next May

Half the world’s population is under 25, according to the UN.

The next ‘Cities Fit for Children Summit’ will be held in Chilliwack in May 2020.

Playing host to the biennial summit will build on the momentum generated by the 26th Annual Conversation on Chilliwack’s Children and Youth held last spring in Chilliwack.

“This conference will be an opportunity for Chilliwack to showcase our innovative programs and approaches and learn how other B.C. communities are addressing social and health challenges,” said Dan Bibby, Chilliwack Child and Youth Committee Co-Chair. The CYC is a network of more than 30 agencies.

Bibby ticked off several projects from Chilliwack Healthier Community network partners that are worthy of the adjective “innovative” in terms of fostering health and wellness of young people.

Some unique examples included the Youth Health Centre, Bowls of Hope, PCRS’ Leading to Learn, the Child-Proofing Porn Initiative and more.

“This will be the sixth year of the summit and we are excited to hear from the City of Chilliwack and also learn about what other municipalities across the province are doing to create healthier environments for children and youth,” said Jodi Mucha, executive director of BC Healthy Communities Society, the host agency for the summit May 11-13. “If we create healthier communities for our youngsters we’re also creating healthier conditions for all people to thrive.”

Building on the Framework for Recreation in Canada, which is the guiding document for public recreation providers, the summit next spring will engage local governments, health authorities, service providers and committed citizens to share best practices for improving environments and better utilizing natural environments for children, youth and families.

“Chilliwack is proud to be the host community for the 2020 Cities Fit for Children Summit,” said Mayor Ken Popove.

“Working together to create healthier environments for children and youth is an important task that aligns closely with Council’s objective to facilitate a high quality of life for our residents.”

