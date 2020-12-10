Making a Penticton breezeway beautiful again

A previously uninviting walkway on Main St. is getting an artistic face-lift

The Breezeway on Main is getting a makeover with murals being created by Penticton artists. Several murals are already up but there are more to come. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

The breezeway in the the 200 block of Main Street will be a lot more inviting by the end of next week.

Installation of local artists’ murals is now underway and should be complete by early next week, said Amber Belcourt, communications and promotions manager for the Downtown Penticton Association (DPA).

The DPA partnered with the city of Penticton to create the 200 block breezeway project, seeking local artists to brighten up the breezeway and make it feel safer and more welcome.

Prior to this artwork, the breezeway hasn’t been a very inviting area of downtown.

“If you’ve been through the breezeway, there were excellent murals done by students, but over time, the pieces were graffitied and weathered,” said Belcourt.

The new murals are graffiti-resistant wraps of the art pieces over top of plywood.

There’s a focus for the murals too.

“Our vision was to create visually aesthetic murals in the breezeway that promote a sense of identity, belonging, attachment, welcoming, and community strengthening,” said Belcourt. “To generate a tangible sense of place, destination, resulting in increased foot traffic while adding colour, vibrancy, and character to the urban environment.”

The local artists chosen for this project are Debbie Tougas, Diane Way-Bennett, Dianne Bersea, Greta Kamp, Lindsay Peltz, Paul Skelhorn, Peggy Stel and Rade Durdev.

These are some of the artists’ work that will appear in the Main St. breezeway.

Tougas has a studio at the Leir House where she is currently participating in the Artist in Residence program.

Dianne Bersea is Western News’ own Nature Wise columnist

Peggy Stel is the owner of Picture This Custom Framing and Gallery.

Durdev is a local tattoo artist and owner of Rasha Tattoo on Main Street, he recently took to Instagram to show off his work in the breezeway.

The DPA is planning a grand opening of sorts but not sure of how it will work to adhere to the new COVID-19 restrictions that prohibit events or gatherings.

But by the end of next week, the public will be welcome to enjoy a walk through the breezeway to see the finished art installations.

