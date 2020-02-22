Many types of exhibits will be on display at the Nanaimo Spring 2020 Home Expo, including garden ornaments from Angela Termarsch, of Courtenay. The exposition takes place at Beban Park today and Sunday, Feb. 23. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Make your house a home at Nanaimo spring home expo

Building renovation and decor show taking place at Beban Park till Feb. 23

  • Feb. 22, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Nanaimo Spring 2020 Home Expo takes place this weekend at the auditorium at Beban Park.

Taking place today until 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m., people attending will be able to speak with experts about improving their homes and decor, including bathrooms, kitchens, windows and roofing.

Admission is free.

For more information, go here.

