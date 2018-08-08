Make sure you’re informed about new tenancy rules, says Cadieux

Landlords cannot require a tenant to move out at the end of lease, although there are two exceptions

Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux is urging renters to educate themselves on the new residential tenancy rules on fixed-term leases.

“These rules outline if and when a renter can be required to move out at the end of a tenancy agreement. If you’re a Surrey renter or landlord, make sure you’re informed!” Cadieux writes in an email to Peace Arch News Wednesday.

While fix-term leases are still allowed under the new rules, a landlord, generally, cannot require a tenant to move out at the end of their lease term, Cadieux writes. Once a lease has ended, the rental agreement will become month-to-month.

“There are two exceptions: if the agreement is a sublease, or if tenant entered the agreement knowing that the landlord or their close family member has plans to live in the unit, a renter can still be required to move out.”

The landlord can’t increase rent by more than the maximum annual allowable amount – four per cent in 2018. A landlord also can’t evict a tenant for refusing to sign a new lease.

Cadieux requested that if anyone has questions about the new rules, to contact her office by phone at 604-541-4556 or by emailing stephanie.cadieux.MLA@leg.bc.ca