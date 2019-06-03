Make some cards to grow a garden at new Duncan Hospice House

Members of the crafting community (and those who'd like to learn) can gather for a special card-making workshop on Saturday, June 8 at the Cobble Hill Community Hall.

The Kitchen Sisters are teaming up with local Rotarians to raise funds for Rotary Gardens at Cowichan Hospice House. (Submitted)

For an entry fee of $25, crafters can spend the afternoon learning card-making skills from an expert and creating four beautiful handmade cards to bring home.

The event is a joint fundraiser hosted by Cowichan Valley’s Rotary Clubs and the Kitchen Sisters. All the funds gathered will be put toward the ongoing fundraising for the Rotary Garden at the planned Cowichan Hospice House.

The fun runs from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and tickets can be found at Eventbright.ca or by emailing davisww@shaw.ca

There will be helpers stationed at each table to assist in the card-making process, as well as refreshments to indulge in and an opportunity to meet with neighbours, new and old. School-age children are welcome to join in the fun, with a parent or grandparent to share a creative experience, said organizers.

Cowichan Hospice House is slated for completion in 2020.

The Cowichan Valley’s five Rotary Clubs (South Cowichan, Duncan, Duncan Daybreak, Chemainus and Ladysmith) have teamed up to support the creation of the garden space at the Cairnsmore Street facility, and aim to raise upwards of $325,000 in cash and in-kind services.

“This will be a place of soothing breezes, dappled sunshine, native plants, and healing spaces for individual contemplation and family use,” said a press release issued by the Kitchen Sisters. “The paths will be wide enough for wheelchairs and beds, there will be a playground for the children of Hospice patients and a place for healing ceremonies to take place in privacy.”

For more information email kitchensisters2019@gmail.com

sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com