Majority of MOTI survey respondents in favour of North-South Interconnector

A Ministry delegation will present its Phase II findings tonight at a City Council meeting

Shawn Clough, MOTI senior project manager, speaks to a crowd of Quesnel residents at the Feb. 19 open house. More than 850 people showed up at the Seniors’ Centre to find out more about an interconnector. Melanie Law photo

Online submissions from Quesnel and area residents to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure totalled more than 900, said an information bulletin sent out by MOTI this afternoon (March 27).

The release said input received online from Feb. 7-21 saw 81 per cent of the 900-odd respondents rank the AR1 North-South Interconnector option as the best for the city.

The North-South Interconnector option was presented at an open house on Feb. 19 at the Quesnel Seniors’ Centre, along with other previously proposed options.

The lowest ranked option was the proposed highway realignment onto Legion Drive.

MOTI’s Quesnel Transportation Plan Study has been ongoing since 2016, with detailed research undertaken on Highway 97 Corridor as well as community engagement this year and in April 2017.

Full details of the study can be found here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/transportation-reports-and-reference/reports-studies/north/quesnel-transportation-study

A delegation from the Ministry will present its Phase II findings on the Quesnel Transportation Plan tonight at a City Council Meeting in Council Chambers, City Hall, with representatives including Todd Hubner, Cariboo District trasportation manager; Kathryn Weicker, senior regional transportation planning engineer; Oliver Schwuchow, regional project manager; and Shawn Clough, regional manager of project delivery.