Majority of Chilliwack students, staff vote for two-week spring break

Chilliwack school board to vote on next year's calendar at upcoming meeting

The Chilliwack school board will vote on the 2021/2022 calendar on Jan. 12, 2020 in their regular board meeting. At issue is the length of spring break. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The majority of Chilliwack families and teachers have once again voted in favour of a two-week spring break.

The board of education will review the results of a survey sent out by the district before voting on the calendar for the next year.

As usual, participation in the online survey was low, according to the staff report. There are more 14,000 students in the school district, and just 3,311 responses were recieved, including from staff, grandparents, students and community members.

Community members were the only group to vote for a one-week spring break, at 63 per cent, while every other category of respondant was largely in favour of two weeks.

Teachers voted the most strongly in favour of two weeks, at 98.93 per cent. CUPE employees voted in favour of that option at 90.3 per cent. Students voted 89.14 per cent in favour of the longer break, while 82.76 per cent of grandparents and 68.12 per cent of parents voted for the longer break.

The reasons for choosing a one-week break included hardships for students being away from school. For those voting for two weeks, the reasons were for students and staf to “rest and re-energize” and to have family time.

That two-week break would run from March 21 to April 1.

School for the 2021/2022 calendar year begins on Sept. 7 and ends on June 23, with a total of 182 days in session, 175 of which are instructional.

To watch the Jan. 12 Chilliwack school board meeting online and participate in question period, register online at www.sd33.bc.ca.

