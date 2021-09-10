Majority of businesses in Penticton and Wine Country support vaccine passports, poll

96 businesses took part in the poll with a nearly three-fourths majority supporting the new passports, which come into effect on Monday

The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce released the results of a survey of some of their members regarding vaccine passports on Thursday (Sept. 9).

The 95 responses, representing around 20 per cent of overall membership, came from a large cross-section of businesses were received.

There were 67 respondents, (71 per cent) support the passport, while 27 (28 per cent) do not. One person elected not to answer.

Of those that did not support the passport, 14 (48 per cent) cited a concern for human rights. Cost to implement (two people), loss of business (three) and staff being accosted (five) were other responses, with 14 people citing ‘other’ concerns.

“The feedback the Chamber received from our poll indicates that our members want what is best for their community,” Chamber president Jonathan McGraw said, “This new vaccine passport mandate does not come without concerns for our members; specifically, the stress and anxiety this places on frontline employees, as well as the general concern they have for human rights.”

“We know that there is not one solution that fits all however,” said Chamber executive director Diane Kereluk, “we can say that from the businesses that responded a large percentage want to do what it takes to stop the spread and hopefully one day be back to normal.”

Vaccine passports come into effect on Sept. 13.

