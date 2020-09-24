Major wreck closes Hwy 16 at Woodmere Rd

Traffic being rerouted, expect delays until at least 4 p.m.

Drive BC is reporting a wreck on Hwy 16 near Woodmere Rd.

Travellers between Smithers and Telkwa can expect delays or to be rerouted until at least 4 p.m.

Meanwhile SD54 is alerting parents of changes to the school bus schedule.

“All Students that would normally get on Bus #5 are to load on Bus #1,” the district tweeted.

“Parents for students that have been contacted can pick up their kids at the Telkwa Village office. Parents not contacted can pick up their kids at the Telkwa Elementary School. Bus 23 has been cancelled.

“Bus 1 will go as far as Vanhorn Frontage Rd.”

More to come.

editor@interior-news.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Smithers Interior News