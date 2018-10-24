Major Spallumcheen road project near end

Intersection improvements at Pleasant Valley Road in the Township of Spallumcheen and Spallumcheen Way are nearing the end.

Four islands, curbs, and sidewalks have been installed for traffic control and safety.

“We’re excited to report that Pleasant Valley Road improvements are almost complete,” said Tyler McNeill, the township’s deputy manager of operations.

As part of the planned improvements, traffic patterns have now changed to ‘right-in, right-out’.

Only right turns from Pleasant Valley Road onto Spallumcheen Way, and right turns from Spallumcheen Way to Pleasant Valley Road, are now permitted.

“Please follow all traffic control signs,” said McNeill. “To access Highway 97 from Spallumcheen Way, simply use the intersection at Crozier Road and Pleasant Valley Road.”

In other parts of the project:

▪ The final layer of asphalt has now been placed throughout all areas;

▪ Paving of driveway accesses is ongoing and will be complete in the coming days;

▪ Installation of the new slope-stabilizing retaining wall by the Old Schoolhouse site is underway and will be completed by the end of October;

▪ Installation of the new Maid Creek culvert is scheduled to start in the coming weeks;

▪ Final clean-up will follow in early November.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held to mark the completion of the project.

