The conditions on the Malahat at Okotoks Drive looking north. (DriveBC traffic camera)

Major roadways clear after Greater Victoria snowfall

Some snow accumulation on Malahat, West Shore

Road crews and first responders are reminding motorists to use caution on snowy roadways.

Traffic cameras along the Trans-Canada Highway show some snow accumulation on the Malahat and north. In Greater Victoria, the West Shore has snow on the ground but that starts to taper off in View Royal, with roads in Saanich and Victoria looking clear.

Cameras along the Pat Bay Highway show no snow on the road and clear sailing for Peninsula residents.

As of 5:30 a.m., there were no traffic incidents to report.

Greater Victoria was hit with its first snowfall of 2021, with flakes starting late Wednesday morning. However, snow didn’t start to accumulate in some areas until late afternoon.

As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Environment Canada has temperatures sitting at -3 C in Victoria, with a windchill of -10 C and a chance of flurries for the rest of the day.

ALSO READ: Colwood talks snow removal

Â 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Goldstream News Gazette

Previous story
COVID continues to grow in Revelstoke with 19 new cases
Next story
Marathon public hearing held regarding OCP amendment for proposed 16-parcel subdivision in Qualicum Beach

Just Posted

Most Read