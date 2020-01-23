“Major road failure” shuts down highway in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet

A rock crashed down onto Hwy. 4 early Thursday morning, shutting down the only road in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet.

DriveBC is reporting that a “major road failure” occurred near Kennedy Lake. Crews hoped to have the road open by 5 p.m. Thursday. DriveBC says its next update will be at noon.

UPDATE – #BCHwy4 CLOSED at Kennedy lake due to major road failure. Assessment in progress.

Next update is 12pm. #VanIsle #UclueletBC #TofinoBC

For more information: https://t.co/VvypLtAcFn — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 23, 2020

“This rock compromised an existing retaining wall along the highway and resulted in the loss of the travel lane,” explained Tofino mayor Josie Osborne in a Facebook post.

A Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson confirmed to the Westerly News that the incident occurred within the ministry’s Kennedy Hill Improvement Project construction zone.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Highway closures hit travellers heading in and out of Tofino and Ucluelet

The spokesperson said the rockfall was caused by scheduled blasting work being done overnight.

“Rockfall from the blast resulted in a failure of the road,” the spokesperson said. “Ministry geotechnical engineers are on the way to the site to assess the slope and the condition of the road.”

They added that traffic control personnel are turning drivers around on both sides of the highway at the Tofino-Ucluelet junction and at Sproat Lake and encouraged commuters to check DriveBC for updates.

This story is being updated.

andrew.bailey@westerlynews.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: Rock blasting debris shuts down highway between Tofino-Ucluelet and rest of Vancouver Island

READ MORE: Construction on Hwy. 4 halted after tree crashes into traffic

READ MORE: Province says Wi-Fi “not feasible” for commuters stuck in Hwy. 4 construction closures