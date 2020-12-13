Major project underway to streamline Chilliwack school board policies

The six current members of the Chilliwack School Board are working on a major project that seeks to update and streamline their policies. They are seen here in a Dec. 8 Zoom meeting. (Screenshot/ Zoom)

New set of self-governing policies will be less redundant, better organized

A process to clean up school board policy is underway in Chilliwack.

The board began its Policy Renovation Project in early 2020, but was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, both in terms of priorities of the district and the difficulties in meeting.

So far, the school board has dealt with 22 policies under the 100 and 200 series, that will replace now-abandoned policies that were made redundant. But they have 23 more to go, just in the 200 series that pertains to the board itself.

Board chair Willow Reichelt said they’ve already had seven two-hour meetings, with plenty more to come.

“It’s one of the biggest tasks currently on the board’s plate,” she added.

The old policies will still be available for viewing on the Chilliwack School District website.

An analysis of the policies was completed in 2019, to allow for the re-write of the new set of policies. There have been nine series of policies, each pertaining to different themes. The rewrite will have just six themes: Governance; partner and community relations; students, instruction and programs; health and safety; human resources; and business and support services.

At a recent meeting, they dealt with several policies, replacing them with new versions. The entire board was in agreeance that the process is going well and that it is a much-needed re-write.

Trustee Heather Maahs said the old policies needed to be replaced.

“I’m so happy with the way it’s come about now,” she said. “It’s far more organized and easier for us, and easier for the public.”

