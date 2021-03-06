‘Major’ police incident closes Highway 14 through Sooke

Highway 14 (Sooke Road) is closed between Impala Road and Humpback Road following a “major” police incident, according to DriveBC. (Black Press Media file photo)

A “major” incident on Sooke Road (Highway 14) near Kangaroo Road has resulted in the route being closed in both directions in the area from late Friday night through Saturday morning.

Just after 11 p.m. on March 5, DriveBC reported that Highway 14 had been shut down between Impala Road and Humpback Road following a police incident and a detour was not available at the time.

As of 8 a.m. the next morning, the route remained closed but by that time, a detour had been made available. Eastbound drivers are permitted to take Gillespie Road and westbound traffic is advised to take Happy Valley Road.

Black Press Media has contacted West Shore RCMP for further details on the incident and the cause of the road closure.

The next update from DriveBC is expected at 10 a.m.

