‘Major delays’ expected after crashes at both ends of Port Mann Bridge

  • Mar. 6, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Drivers are told to expect “major delays” on the Port Mann Bridge this morning, due to crashes on either end of the bridge, heading westbound.

At 6:30 a.m., DriveBC tweeted there were already “significant delays.”

These delays are said to begin east of 160 Street.

An update at 6:45 a.m. noted the crash at the bridge’s west end was in the through lanes.

“The westbound HOV lane is still blocked,” DriveBC tweeted at 7 a.m. “The eastbound HOV lane is now clear. Emergency crews are on scene.”

