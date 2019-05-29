Major Chilliwack road projects aimed at easing congestion, improving safety

The planned upgrade of this section of Vedder Road — from Keith Wilson to Promontory — includes road widening and traffic signal upgrades. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Five major transportation projects including widening of Vedder, Promontory and Prest roads are one step closer to reality.

Chilliwack city council agreed to forward request for proposal (RFP) documents to three proponents to design and build the five projects with a total approximate value of $15.6 million.

“This is exciting,” Mayor Ken Popove said at the May 21 meeting as council briefly discussed the projects.

Of particular importance to drivers in the Sardis and Vedder Crossing area is the widening of Promontory Road from Vedder to Chester where the road starts to go uphill, and the widening of Vedder Road from Watson Road to Keith Wilson Road.

• READ MORE: Transportation Plan for Chilliwack soon to be hot off the presses

The approximate $5.1 million for the Vedder Road project will create two lanes in each direction along with a middle turning lane in addition to bike lanes in each direction. This involves 800 metres of road construction, widening and traffic signal upgrades.

The $7.9 million Promontory Road project involves 1.1 kilometres of road widening, similarly to the five lanes with bike lanes, along with two traffic signal expansions.

The $1.3 million Prest Road project involves 1.8 kilometres of road widening from Highway 1 to the McGuire Road intersection. This will also involve a replacement crossing over Semiault Creek.

Then there is $700,000 to fix the congested Vedder and Watson intersection. Works include traffic signal expansion and approximately 200 metres of road widening complete with paving, streetlights, curb and sidewalk.

Last up is $600,000 for an extension of the Valley Rail Trail from Airport Road to Hocking Avenue. This involves approximately 450 metres of paved trail construction and lighting.

The reason the five projects are lumped together in one RFP is to “realize economies of scale and co-ordinate road works to minimize traffic disruption,” according to the staff report council received.

“These projects will provide for enhanced safety, more efficient vehicular movements and increased pedestrian/cycling facilities.”

The three design-build proponents to receive RFP documents are: Eurovia BC Inc./McElhanney Engineering Services Ltd; Jakes Construction Ltd./ISL Engineering and Land Services Ltd; and Stuart Olsen Construction/Allnorth Consultants Ltd.

The RFP closing date is July 31, and there are no firm dates set for construction. Some of the design work should start in the fall, according to staff.

@PeeJayAitchpaul.henderson@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.