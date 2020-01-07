Mainroad issues winter storm advisory

Yesterday, Mainroad issued an advisory that snow was expected to impact the Service Area. As of Tuesday morning (January 7,2020), THE expected forecast is for snow (again, heavy in some locations) throughout Tuesday and ending Tuesday night. Temperatures will warm slightly throughout the day, so the snow will become wetter, and at elevations below 1000m the precipitation may change to snow/ rain mix.

At this time, the Elk Valley is expected to receive the most snow, at about 25 cm, although close to the same could be received further north near Panorama.

In addition, temperatures are expected to plunge below -10°C in most areas after Wednesday night. This may become too cold for anti-icing chemicals to work effectively, so there is a higher chance of ice hazards for the rest of the week after Wednesday.

Last night, Environment Canada updated their Weather Storm Watch to the following Warning:

A Pacific frontal system crossing Southern B.C. today will bring near 25 cm of snow to Fernie and Morrissey by Wednesday morning. The heavy snow is expected to ease somewhat tonight and then become intermittent on Wednesday as the system exits the province. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. For more information on this and other Alerts, visit www.weather.gc.ca and click Public Alerts.

Motorists may have noticed Mainroad vehicles treating major routes with anti-icing chemicals ahead of this weather event arriving, and the white chalky lines on the road surface as a result. Crews will continue applying anti-ice chemicals and/or winter abrasive, and performing snow removal operations where necessary, Mainroad says.

Mainroad Winter Driving FAQs

As always, motorists are advised to visit www.drivebc.ca before heading out and to drive with caution especially with road conditions are changing rapidly.

