Mainroad crews cleaning up after winter

Motorists warned to be on the lookout for roadside workers

Spring has sprung and while some are busy cleaning their homes, Mainroad South Island Contracting LP is busy cleaning the roadways and repairing winter damage.

(graphic courtesy of Mainroad South Island Contracting LP)

With that in mind, the company is asking motorists and the travelling public to use extra care when approaching their crews.

In the coming weeks they will be washing bridges, clearing ditches, grading, conducting dust control, mowing, landscaping, replacing reflectors and sweeping. Which, when possible, is scheduled during non-peak traffic periods.

“We’d like to remind everyone to watch for signage, cone zoned work areas, traffic control personnel and slow-moving vehicles – please slow down. Before heading out, listen to local media traffic reports and visit DriveBC.ca for the latest road conditions,” said Rick Gill, Mainroad South Island Contracting general manager, in a statement.

Mainroad is contracted by the province for maintenance of highways and roads under provincial jurisdiction. If you see a crash, unsafe road conditions or debris on a roadway, you can report it at 1-877-391-7310.

