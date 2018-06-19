Mainroad begins their chip seal program

(Left to right) Area manager - roads for BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Alex Crawford, Tamara Cartwright Poulits, and Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting GM Al Sander.

Mainroad crews are performing their chip seal program over the next few weeks on non-Provincial roads and routes in the Elko area and various roads throughout Jaffray.

This work is weather permitting with a start time of 8:00 am through 5:00 pm. Crews may push the timeline a bit to complete this work.

Motorists can expect minor delays. A reminder to please drive with caution, watch for traffic control, moving equipment and respect roadside crews working.

Please report any concerns to Mainroad’s 24 hour hotline 1-800-665-4929. All observations will be passed onto the Road Manager.