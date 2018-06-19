(Left to right) Area manager - roads for BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Alex Crawford, Tamara Cartwright Poulits, and Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting GM Al Sander.

Mainroad begins their chip seal program

Submitted

  • Jun. 19, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Submitted

Mainroad crews are performing their chip seal program over the next few weeks on non-Provincial roads and routes in the Elko area and various roads throughout Jaffray.

This work is weather permitting with a start time of 8:00 am through 5:00 pm. Crews may push the timeline a bit to complete this work.

Motorists can expect minor delays. A reminder to please drive with caution, watch for traffic control, moving equipment and respect roadside crews working.

Please report any concerns to Mainroad’s 24 hour hotline 1-800-665-4929. All observations will be passed onto the Road Manager.

