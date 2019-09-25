Wednesday will be mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon and a high of 17 C. Overnight will be cloudy with rain beginning near midnight and a low of 12 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Mainly sunny skies ahead for Wednesday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

  Sep. 25, 2019
  • News

Wednesday will be mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon and a high of 17 C. Overnight will be cloudy with rain beginning near midnight and a low of 12 C.

Thursday will see the rain ending in the morning and a high of 18 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 9 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 8 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 16 C and an overnight low of 8 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 16 C with an overnight low of 4 C.

