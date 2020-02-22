Mainly sunny Saturday, but cloudy weather in the forecast

Environment Canada weather report for the week of Feb. 24

Mainly sunny in Vanderhoof this Saturday, with wind becoming southwest at 20 kms per hour by the afterrnoon, reports Environment Canada.

With wind chill, temperatures today will fall to – 5 C, with a high of 2 C. However, by the evening, skies will start to get partly cloudy with a low of – 6 C.

Below is the weather forecast for the week, as reported by Environment Canada at 11 am on Saturday, 22. For weather updates, visit weather.gc.ca.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Cloudy day, with periods of snow beginning early in the morning. Weather agency reports there will be approximately two to four centimeters of snow. Winds will be up to 15 kms per hour. With wind chill, weather will drop to – 7 C in the morning.

Flurries will continue into the night, with a low of – 6 C.

Monday, Feb. 24

Skies will clear out by the morning and it will be sunny with a high of – 2 C.

At night, there is a 70 percent chance of snow with a low of – 10 C.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Cloudy weather continues, with a 70 percent chance of snow and a high of 2 C.

At night, there will be cloudy periods with a low of – 4 C.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 4 C in the morning.

At night, there will be cloudy periods with a low of – 3 C.

Thursday, Feb. 27

A high of 5 C in the morning with a mix of sun and clouds.

At night, there will be cloudy periods with a low of – 2 C.

Friday, Feb. 28

There is a high of 6 C with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning.

