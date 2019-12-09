Mainly cloudy skies ahead for Monday

Monday will see mainly cloudy skies, clearing in the late morning with a high of 9 C. Overnight will be cloudy, with a low of 1 C.
Tuesday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a few showers throughout the day and a high of 8 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 4 C.
Wednesday’s forecast is calling for showers, with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of 7 C.
Thursday will see showers, with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 6 C.
Friday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9 C. Overnight will be cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 3 C.
