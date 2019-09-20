Friday will be mainly cloudy, clearing in the morning and a high of 17 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 10 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Mainly cloudy skies ahead for Friday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

  • Sep. 20, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Happy Friday! Today will be mainly cloudy, clearing in the morning and a high of 17 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 10 C.

READ ALSO: New study finds Victoria fourth most expensive city in Canada for date night

Saturday will be mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon and a high of 18 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 12 C.

READ ALSO: Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen

Sunday will see showers and a high of 19 C, with clouds rolling in overnight and a low of 11 C.

Monday will be cloudy with a high of 15 C. Overnight will see periods of rain and a low of 11 C.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Reports of chaos in Penticton, involving police cruiser and possible shots fired
Next story
Fire at Kelowna home sends three to hospital

Just Posted

Most Read