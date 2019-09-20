Mainly cloudy skies ahead for Friday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Friday will be mainly cloudy, clearing in the morning and a high of 17 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 10 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Happy Friday! Today will be mainly cloudy, clearing in the morning and a high of 17 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 10 C.

READ ALSO: New study finds Victoria fourth most expensive city in Canada for date night

Saturday will be mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon and a high of 18 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 12 C.

READ ALSO: Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen

Sunday will see showers and a high of 19 C, with clouds rolling in overnight and a low of 11 C.

Monday will be cloudy with a high of 15 C. Overnight will see periods of rain and a low of 11 C.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.