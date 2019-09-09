Mainly cloudy, chance of thunderstorms ahead for Monday

Monday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon with a high of 19 C. Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers.
Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 19 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. Overnight will see a low of 11 C with some cloudy periods.
Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 13 C.
Thursday will be cloudy with a high of 19 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13 C.
Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19 C and an overnight low of 13 C.
