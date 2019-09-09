Monday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon with a high of 19 C. Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Mainly cloudy, chance of thunderstorms ahead for Monday

Plus a look ahead at your week

  • Sep. 9, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Monday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon with a high of 19 C. Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

READ ALSO: A look inside HMCS Winnipeg before Defence on the Dock

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 19 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. Overnight will see a low of 11 C with some cloudy periods.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 13 C.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Thursday will be cloudy with a high of 19 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19 C and an overnight low of 13 C.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bring layers: Sun and rain predictions make for confusing weather week in Victoria
Next story
More than 20 kilometres of Highway 4 closed after crash near Cameron Lake

Just Posted

Most Read