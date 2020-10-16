Main Roads warns of snow over weekend

It's expected to snow in most areas covered by the East Kootenay Service Area

Mainroad East Kootenay has warned of a weather event in the next 48 hours, with snowfall of varying intensity forecast for the region.

“In most locations within the (East Kootenay) service area, we expect precipitation to start overnight Friday night, falling as rain / snow mix or snowfall, depending on location. We expect scattered precipitation with some dry breaks throughout the weekend in most areas,” said a Mainroad East Kootenay release.

It has been snowing in the Panorama area (west of Invermere) since Friday morning.

“Motorists may notice our units throughout the weekend – please give our operators time and space to perform winter operations. We will be proactively treating major routes with anti-icing chemicals ahead of the event arriving, where conditions allow. Our crews will continue applying salt and/or winter abrasive, and performing snow removal operations, where necessary. Motorists should expect unsettled weather, drive to the prevailing conditions, and prepare for delays caused by the weather.”

Drivers are encouraged to visit drivebc.ca before heading out this weekend to check conditions.

