Mail thieves caught on camera in Langley City

Police are looking for suspects in a number of recent thefts

This is one of two men suspected of stealing mail from a Langley City apartment building. (Langley RCMP)

The Langley RCMP is looking for some folks they think are on Santa’s naughty list, as thieves have struck several times around the community this month.

Images of the suspects have been caught on surveillance cameras, and police are hoping someone can help identify the culprits.

The crimes include:

• Someone stole a bicycle from the rack at R.E. Mountain Secondary on Nov. 29. A Caucasian man wearing a black hooded jacket, darker colour jeans and white running shoes was scene. The mountain bike is a light blue Kona.

• Two men allegedly stole mail from an apartment complex in Langley City on Dec. 6.

• A woman stole items from the Langley City Save-On-Foods on Dec. 5. The woman is believed to be in her mid-40s, 5’5″ tall, heavyset, and was wearing a red hoodie and pajama bottoms.

• A man allegedly stole a pair of electrically heated gloves worth about $250, from Mark’s Work Wearhouse on Dec. 11. The suspect is Caucasian, in his 30s, about 5’10” and was wearing multiple layers of clothing.

Anyone with information on any of the thefts or suspects can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

