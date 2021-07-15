Mahood Lake campground is closed due to Canim Lake wildfire

An evacuation order was issued for the South Canim, Mahood Lake area, July 14

The Mahood Lake campground in Wells Gray Park is closed due to evacuation orders and the threat of the Canim Lake wildfire in the area.

“In the interest of public safety, BC Parks has closed this park until further notice,” the notice reads. “There is an evacuation alert for this park until further notice.”

While the Mahood Lake area is closed, park visitors can still visit unaffected provincial park areas. The rest of Wells Gray Park remains open at this time. For updates, visit the BC Parks wildfire updates summary page.

An evacuation order was issued by the Cariboo Regional District for South Canim Lake and Mahood Lake regions the morning of July 14 just before 11 a.m. The order affected 482 properties spanning 26,395 hectares. The Canim Lake is estimated to be 1,651 hectares.

– with files from Melissa Smalley

