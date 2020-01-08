A magnitude 4.8 earthquake was reported off the coast of northern Vancouver Island on Jan. 8, 2020. Earthquakes Canada map

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake reported off coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami is expected and no damage was reported

  Jan. 8, 2020
No tsunami is expected after a 4.8 magnitude earthquake off the coast of northern Vancouver Island Wednesday afternoon.

The quake occurred at 12:20 p.m. about 200 km west of Port Hardy and at a depth of about 10 km, according to Earthquakes Canada.

It was not felt and there have been no reports of damage.

The quake comes after a series of earthquakes were recorded in the area around Christmas.

