Magnitude 4.8 earthquake reported off coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami is expected after a 4.8 magnitude earthquake off the coast of northern Vancouver Island Wednesday afternoon.
The quake occurred at 12:20 p.m. about 200 km west of Port Hardy and at a depth of about 10 km, according to Earthquakes Canada.
It was not felt and there have been no reports of damage.
The quake comes after a series of earthquakes were recorded in the area around Christmas.
