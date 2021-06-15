MADD brings campaign to report impaired drivers to Parksville

Aim is to raise awareness that 911 should be called

A slide on best practices when reporting a suspected impaired driver that was presented to Parksville city council on June 7 by Margarita Bernard, a volunteer with MADD. The organization’s Report Impaired Drivers campaign involves the installation of informative signs within the City of Parksville. (Mandy Moraes photo)

Signs raising awareness about reporting suspected impaired drivers will soon be installed within the City of Parksville.

Margarita Bernard, a volunteer with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), went before Parksville city council on June 7 to present the organization’s Report Impaired Drivers campaign.

Through a series of informative signs, the campaign aims to raise awareness that 911 should be called when reporting a suspected impaired driver.

“The main things is that they (the signs) should be placed in a visible location, of course, that doesn’t distract drivers,” said Bernard.

She suggested such locations as stop signs or traffic lights where drivers may be idling waiting in traffic.

In her presentation, she stated that a 911 program to report suspected impaired drivers is a low-cost community initiative that is effective in taking impaired drivers off the roads. She also stated that 50 per cent of Canadians felt that calling 911 to report a suspected impaired driver was not an appropriate use for 911.

Bernard confirmed to council that the campaign already has approval from the RCMP to proceed.

For the campaign to take affect in Parksville, city council would need give their approval and assist MADD with finding suitable locations for the signs, as well as their installation.

Bernard clarified that the signs will be provided at no cost to the city, and if they requiring replacing, would be done so by MADD.

Coun. Marilyn Wilson’s motion, seconded by Coun. Doug O’Brien, to support Bernard’s request for council approval, was unanimously carried.

