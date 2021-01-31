MacGregor named NDP critic for regional development agency

MP also nominated to run again in next federal election

Alistair MacGregor has been appointed as the BC Regional Development Agency Critic in the federal NDP’s shadow cabinet.

MacGregor, MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, was appointed to the role by NDP leader Jagmeet Singh on Jan. 20.

He will continue to sit as the critic for Agriculture, Rural Economic Development, and as deputy critic for Justice.

“I am honoured to accept this appointment as our party’s critic for the yet to be implemented BC Regional Development Agency,” said MacGregor.

“I’m pleased that the federal government pledged to create a government agency to respond to the specific needs of B.C. businesses. I’m looking forward to the hard work of guiding NDP policy on issues relating to economic development and local innovation in our province, particularly in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

MacGregor was also nominated to run again for the NDP in the riding on Jan. 17.

He was nominated by Debra Toporowski, a director for North Cowichan at the Cowichan Valley Regional District and a councillor with Cowichan Tribes, as well as the NDP’s Lexy Lazenby during a virtual meeting on Zoom.

MacGregor was acclaimed as the candidate and said he is excited to be representing the NDP again in a potential federal election this year.

“I feel very honoured to have been selected as the local NDP’s candidate for the next federal election,” he said.

“I look forward to continue supporting the amazing people and inspiring work being done in my community and making sure that their voices are heard in Ottawa. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am excited to work towards a better future to improve the lives of those who are struggling to make ends meet and to protect our environment for our future generations.”

