Macaroni-throwing man arrested on Vancouver Island

Incident occurred on Commercial Street in Nanaimo at about 3 a.m. on June 3

Police don’t generally make arrests after food fights, but it happened earlier this month in downtown Nanaimo.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, officers were called to a location on Commercial Street at about 3 a.m. on June 3 after receiving a report of of an intoxicated man throwing macaroni at passing taxis.

“[Police] were able to find the suspect by following the trail of macaroni he had previously discarded,” noted the release. “When the officers arrived, ‘macaroni man’ decided to make a further impression on the officers, and give them the ‘middle finger salute.'”

The man was taken to cells at the RCMP detachment.

