Lytton RCMP leave a calling card at massive grow-op bust site

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 50 calls for service between Aug. 20 and Sept. 2, including 17 traffic-related calls.

(Not) a stolen vehicle

On Aug. 20 we attended to a complaint of a stolen vehicle in Spences Bridge. Our investigation revealed that a resident of the house who regularly used the vehicle and had access to the key was driving it. It was explained to the owner that this was not a case for the police; rather, it was a reason to have a discussion with their friend.

Attempted catalytic converter theft

On Aug. 22, across from the BC Wildfire compound, an employee spotted a man under another firefighter’s car, cutting it with a grinder. A woman appeared to be a “look-out”. The pair took off westbound on the Trans-Canada, but the witness provided a licence plate and great description. A Lytton officer was in Boston Bar and, working with Boston Bar RCMP, stopped and arrested the pair from Sechelt.

Our investigation indicates that they were cutting the catalytic converter from the vehicle. Apparently this is becoming a more common occurrence, but mostly in the Lower Mainland. The pair were given a court date for November and released on a number of restrictive conditions.

Don’t you believe it

On Aug. 24 a resident of Lytton received a call from someone claiming they were a police officer from Ontario and demanding money, otherwise the resident would be arrested. I can assure you, we never do this! Personally, I love getting these calls. When I tell them who they are talking to, they hang up.

Unfortunately, in this case, the resident paid $1,200. If in doubt, call us. No legitimate agency will ask to be paid in Bitcoin, iTunes gift cards, or Google Play money (I don’t even know what this is).

Also on Aug. 24, another Lytton resident provided their Social Insurance Number to somebody allegedly calling from Montreal. Again, if it does not make sense, call the agency that the caller claims they work for.

Grow-op busted

On Aug. 29, with the help of an RCMP helicopter, several of our officers were landed adjacent to a large illegal marihuana grow operation above the Thompson River. We destroyed in excess of 5,000 marihuana plants and the irrigation system. The officers left my business cards on scene so that the criminals knew that it was us … should they be interested in making a complaint.

Farewell to longtime Lytton member

This week we said goodbye to Cpl. Brian Harris. Brian has worked at the Lytton Detachment for almost six years. When I arrived at Lytton, Brian had been running things for a long time and he made my transition easy. We will miss working with him, and wish him well at his new posting.

If you have information about any Lytton police files or crimes, call the detachment at (250) 455-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

