Lytton RCMP files

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 105 calls for service during the period March 23 to April 26, 23 of which were traffic-related.

CRA scam finds victim

Foremost, we have received several calls in relation to phone scams related to the Canada Revenue Agency. Of note is one individual who fell prey to this scam and sent $5,000 after being threatened with an arrest warrant. Another scammer was halted by the quick thinking of a Scotiabank employee, who recognized the scam and advised the client to contact police.

There are so many of these calls that we do not create files for them. The majority of recipients simply hang up, which is our advice. If you want to report this type of incident, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

Wildfire watch

During this reporting period, we have responded to several wildfires. In particular, on March 23 a 25-year-old woman from Lytton was arrested for starting a wildfire on Two Mile Hill at Highway 12 north of Lytton. She is scheduled to appear in court June 12.

The majority of the fires were the result of residents burning grass on their properties and the fire getting away from them. Go to the BC Wildfire Service website at http://bit.ly/2HCKBod for more information about fire bans and wildfire prevention.

Stolen trailers

On March 26 we received a report of a stolen travel trailer from the Jade Springs Campground. The 14-foot 1979 TravelAir trailer with B.C. licence plate WEC91H was stolen between March 19 and March 23.

On April 18 we responded to a complaint of a stolen 2016 black flat-deck trailer from the Kwoiek Hydro Project near Kanaka Bar. Thieves cut the padlock to enter the compound and cut the padlock securing the hitch. Although I don’t expect the licence plate to still be on the trailer, it was 59837D.

When police investigated, they found another flat-deck trailer nearby with a flat tire. This second trailer had recently been stolen from Northern B.C. Lytton RCMP and our partners continue to investigate these crimes.

House fire

On April 26, Lytton RCMP attended a house fire on the Trans-Canada Highway north of Spences Bridge. The heritage home, built in 1878, was completely destroyed by fire. Thankfully, nobody was harmed, and the fire was not deemed suspicious in origin.

Secure your fuel reservoirs

Although we have not received any complaints of fuel theft, I want to caution property owners about securing their large fuel reservoirs. With fuel prices sharply increasing, I suspect that easily accessible fuel will be targeted.

New member

We have a new constable at Lytton. Seamus O’Connell was born in St. Albert, Alberta and raised in Nanaimo, B.C. As a youth he was involved in the Air Cadet program in Nanaimo, and completed that program when he turned nineteen. Seamus graduated from Vancouver Island University in 2009 with a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in Canadian History.

On April 9, 2018 Seamus graduated from the RCMP Training Academy in Regina. Seamus and his wife have three young children together. They love the outdoors and enjoy spending their free time camping, hiking, and exploring new areas. Seamus and his family are excited to begin his RCMP career in Lytton, and they are looking forward to being active members of the community. Welcome, Seamus!

If you have information on any police files or crimes, please contact the Lytton RCMP at (250) 455-2225, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

