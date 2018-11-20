Lytton RCMP files

A dirt bike similar to this one was stolen from a garage in Lytton on Nov. 6.

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to sixty-seven calls for service from Oct. 26 to Nov. 15, including 16 traffic-related complaints.

Impaired driving

On Oct. 28, a man from Spences Bridge was stopped heading to Lytton. He displayed signs of alcohol impairrment and received a 90-day driving prohibition. His vehicle was towed.

Halloween fun

Halloween was a great evening: the weather was warm and the streets were filled with enthusiastic kids. I handed out a couple of boxes of candy as I drove around the communities. There were no complaints. Good times.

Garage break-in

On Nov. 6, there was an unusual occurrence for Lytton: a garage was broken into on Fraser Street and a small motorcycle was stolen. The Baja 250 is a small dirt bike, black in colour with a broken foot peg. It has a noisy muffler and is similar to the one pictured. Please give the Lytton RCMP a call if you have any information on this theft.

Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day consisted of a small group marching to the Royal Canadian Legion, where almost 60 people gathered for a service and lunch.

Poaching report

On Nov. 12 we received a disturbing report of poaching at Spences Bridge. A person working in the area provided us with cellphone video of two suspects near the overhead highway sign in Spences Bridge shooting a young bighorn sheep at approximately 10 a.m. on Nov. 11. The video shows the two suspects kneeling in the field, shooting the sheep, and immediately turning and walking away. There was no attempt to retrieve the animal.

A Conservation Officer attended and seized exhibits, and the animal was given to the Cook’s Ferry Band. If you know anything about this, please call us or the Report a Poacher line at (877) 952-7277 or #7277.

If you have information on any police files or crimes, please contact the Lytton RCMP at (250) 455-2225, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

