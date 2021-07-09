Lytton fire evacuees leave Chilliwack Friday for bus tour of devastation

Residents return to scene of wildfire that destroyed 90% of community for the first time

Residents of Lytton who fled the devastating fire that destroyed most of their community last week were headed back for a tour on Friday.

More than a dozen people were at Chilliwack secondary school Friday morning getting on tour buses headed to their Fraser Canyon village to see what, if anything, is left.

As much as 90 per cent of Lytton was destroyed by the wildfire that ravaged the small community, which is approximately 100 kilometres north of Hope.

Firefighters help put water into coolers for Lytton evacuees heading up from #Chilliwack this morning on buses to view the devastation from the fire that tore through their community. pic.twitter.com/4SyqC22tzt — Paul J. Henderson (@PeeJayAitch) July 9, 2021

Friday will be the first time residents were able to return to Lytton to see their properties and assess the damage.

Members of the media, including Black Press, were headed up on a bus tour of Lytton Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, federal Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra ordered most trains in the vicinity of Lytton to halt as residents returned temporarily.

The emergency operation centre at the Neighbourhood Learning Centre at Chilliwack secondary school is one of four in the province and the only one in the Lower Mainland helping those who escaped the devastating fire.

The mass destruction caused by the fire came after record-breaking temperatures hit the area.

Media outside Chilliwack secondary school on July 9, 2021 where Lytton residents were heading to view what is left of the community after the fire devastation. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)