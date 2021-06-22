Lynda Price re-elected as chief of Ulkatcho First Nation

Lynda Price, seen left in this photograph, has been re-elected as chief of Ulkatcho First Nation. (Photo submitted)

Lynda Price has been re-elected as Chief of Ulkatcho First Nation, according to a post on the Ulkatcho First Nation Facebook page Tuesday, June 22.

Price received 219 votes. Betty Cahoose, also running for chief, garnered 145.

Running for councillor were Corinne Cahoose, Rhonda Cahoose, Gloria Eglin, Mabelene Leon, Anthony JamesJack Sims, Harvey Sulin and Laurie Vaughan.

Voted in for councillor were Vaughan with 254 votes, Sims with 217 votes, Leon with 207 votes, Corinne Cahoose with 194 votes and Sulin with 193 votes.

The official counting of the vote began at 8 p.m. with final results posted just before 10 p.m.

Before being elected in 2019, Price was previously the chief from 2005 to 2009. She was also the first woman to be elected to the Union of B.C. Chiefs executive.

Her win Tuesday evening followed on the heels of a win for her son and Montreal Canadiens goal tender Carey Price.

The Canadiens won 4 to 1 against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

