Lydia Hwitsum to run for the Green Party in Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

Hwitsum served eight years as chief of the Cowichan Tribes

Lydia Hwitsum will run for the Green Party of Canada in the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding in October’s federal election.

Hwitsum, who served as chief of the Cowichan Tribes for eight years, recently won the nomination to represent the Green Party in the riding after beating out three other candidates.

So far, she joins NDP incumbent Alistair MacGregor and the Conservative Party’s Alana DeLong in the race to represent Cowichan-Malahat-Langford in the upcoming election.

RELATED STORY: DELONG TO RUN FOR CONSERVATIVES IN COWICHAN-MALAHAT-LANGFORD

RELATED STORY: MACGREGOR NOMINATED TO RUN AGAIN FOR NDP IN FEDERAL ELECTION

Blair Herbert is expected to be acclaimed as the Liberal candidate in the riding for October’s election at a nomination meeting scheduled for Aug. 22.

Herbert is likely to be acclaimed because he is the only qualified contestant to have successfully completed the nomination application process to be the Liberal candidate.

“I’m grateful to be selected as the Green Party candidate for our Cowichan-Malahat-Langford,” said Hwitsum.

“I look forward to a campaign that leads to more Green representation in parliament and I urge everyone to think and vote Green in October.”

In addition to serving as the chief of Cowichan Tribes, Hwitsum, who is a lawyer, has also had several federal appointments, including to the board of directors for the International Centre for Human Rights and Democratic Development.

A press release from the Green Party said Hwitsum’s work advocating on the rights of Indigenous peoples locally, nationally and internationally has provided her with an in-depth knowledge and experience in strategically identifying and addressing social service and child and family service issues and solutions.

Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party, said Hwitsum will be an “outstanding candidate” for the party, and thanked the other three candidates in the nomination race; Lia Versaevel, Luke Krayenhoff and Rupert Koyote.

RELATED STORY: MAY SAYS GREENS WILL WORK WITH ANY PARTY THAT HAS A SERIOUS PLAN FOR THE CLIMATE

“The Green Party has great candidates running in this election and excitement is building across the country,” May said. “Canadians want to see action and leadership on numerous critical issues, especially the climate emergency. Green Party MPs will ensure that we move away from partisan positions and work together to find solutions.”

The Green Party currently has only two sitting MPs in Ottawa; May, who represents Saanich—Gulf Islands, and Paul Manly who represents Nanaimo-Ladysmith.

robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter