Luxury vehicle slips, tips, crashes on snowy Nanaimo hill

Emergency crews on scene at Calder Road, where a luxury vehicle went off the road and crashed against a pickup truck parked in a driveway. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

A vehicle lost control on a steep, snow-covered Nanaimo hill, slid across one driveway and crashed down onto a vehicle in another driveway.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance Service and Nanaimo RCMP were called to the 100 block of Calder Road at 9 p.m. Tuesday night, where a Lincoln luxury vehicle was resting on its side after colliding with a Ford pickup.

A neighbour said he helped pull the three occupants out of the Lincoln and he said they didn’t appear to be injured, and crews on scene confirmed that none of the three occupants of the luxury vehicle were taken to hospital.

