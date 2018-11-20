Lush Valley requests lease renewal for community garden

Healthy, local food is at the heart of community well-being.

The newly elected Courtenay council. Back row, from left: Will Cole-Hamilton, Wendy Morin, Melanie McCollum and Doug Hillian. Front: Manno Theos, Mayor Bob Wells and David Frisch.

It’s the vision of Lush Valley, which has asked Courtenay council for a renewal of its lease (three to five years) to continue operating the community garden at Sixth and Harmston.

“Our philosophy of the garden is to have it as a welcoming space, and to provide land access for people with barriers so they can grow food for themselves and their families,” executive director Maurita Prato said at Monday’s meeting.

Ideally, Lush could secure a long-term (20-year) lease to find a permanent garden space. It’s also hoping for financial support through a community grant, and in-kind support for proper onsite storage.

Prato thanked the City for providing the land, signage and fencing at the site.

•Child care in the Comox Valley is in crisis, in terms of unaffordable fees and insufficient spaces, says Charlene Gray of the CV Children’s Daycare Society.

Gray and other members of the CV Early Years Collaborative (CVEYC) are advocating a community plan that responds to and reflects the needs, desires and cultural strengths of the Valley. Provincial grants are available to municipalities to work with stakeholders to meet these needs.

The CVEYC recommends that council support an integrated community child care plan, and that City staff help access grant funding. The group also hopes council will designate a representative to its planning committee.

valleychild.ca

•Glacier View Lodge administration is in the process of applying for a grant from Central Mortgage and Housing. Money would be used to fully understand, and research the needs of the community, particularly seniors.

“I think we’re aware there’s a huge need for affordable housing, and we believe we have a role to play in that process, and also serving seniors in general,” GVL board chair James Taylor said. “Our particular interest is that of middle and lower income groups that struggle so much as they age.”

The lodge is considering how it can best use an additional 37 acres at the site.

Taylor and executive director Wanda MacMillan asked for a letter to support their research as to how they can meet these needs. Council approved the letter.

The residential care facility has 102 residents and a respite bed for caregivers. It employs about 200 people, making the lodge about the 11th largest employer in the Valley, Taylor said.

•Council authorized up to $25,000 to refurbish two heritage clocks — the old City Hall clock, and the Civic Theatre Clock originally on the Bank of Montreal at 6th and England.